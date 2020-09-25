Editorial

Ryan Fitzpatrick Talks About His Chest Hair, Tells The Women Of America That He’s ‘Taken’

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Wes_nship/status/1309339677435080706)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick gave a hall of fame interview Thursday night after beating the Jaguars.

Fitzpatrick let his chest hair show in the postgame interview because it’s “an important feature” of who he is as a man, and it’s exactly as funny as you’d expect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He then said, “For all the ladies out there, I’m taken. I’m sorry.” You can watch the interview below.

Is Ryan Fitzpatrick the man or is Ryan Fitzpatrick the man? How many quarterbacks would have this much swagger on live TV?

The dude just doesn’t care about anything that’s happening outside of his own world, and I love it. The world could use a lot more energy like that.

In case you were wondering, it doesn’t sound like Fitzpatrick plans on changing anytime soon. This kind of swagger is here to stay.

He made that crystal clear as well after the game.

Never change, Ryan. Never change! The world is a tough place right now, and we can use all the positivity we can get. Fitzpatrick brings that to the table in spades.