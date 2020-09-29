REVIEW: ‘Fargo’ Season 4 Starts Incredibly Strong

The fourth season of “Fargo” started off pretty strong.

I had some time to catch the premiere Monday after it aired Sunday night, and I was incredibly impressed by what I saw. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s not a secret at all that I love the hit FX show. In fact, I think the series, which swaps out characters every new season, is one of the best shows on TV.

It’s incredibly well written, keeps fans guessing, has a solid amount of action, loaded casts and everything about it is done at a high level.

Even though we’re only one episode in, it’s clear to me that season four will meet the high standard of excellence we’ve come to expect.

Chris Rock leads the way in season four, and it looks like racial tensions between different groups will be front and center in season four.

Unlike a lot of television shows involving racial dynamics, there wasn’t anything preach in season one. In fact, it felt like all the different ethnic groups were fighting as underdogs.

There were also some incredibly blood massacre scenes from the organized crime scenes. For some reason, action scenes just hit differently with “Fargo.”

View this post on Instagram Loyalties change quicker than the leaves. #FargoFX A post shared by Fargo (@fargo) on Sep 3, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

We have a long way to go, but after the first episode, I’m already hooked on season four and I can tell there are some great times ahead.

You can catch it on FX or Hulu. Trust me, you don’t want to miss the new season of “Fargo.”