CIVIL WAR AT FOX NEWS? Ingraham, Gutfeld, Others Attack Chris Wallace After Debate

Multiple Fox News hosts attacked one of their own, anchor Chris Wallace, after Tuesday’s first presidential debate.

Wallace struggled to control Tuesday’s debate, which saw President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clash and insult each other numerous times.

Following the debate, some of Wallace’s co-workers began to criticize how he handled the evening, with many saying Trump was forced to debate him in addition to Biden.

“Trump is debating the moderator and Biden,” Fox’s Laura Ingraham tweeted.

Host Greg Gutfeld seemed to agree with Ingraham, re-tweeting multiple comments about Trump debating two people. In one retweet, podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote that “Wallace is grilling Trump on his supporters taking to the streets when antifa is burning businesses down right now.”

“A draw between the contestants/combatants & a loss for the moderator,” another comment re-tweeted by Gutfeld reads. Gutfeld also wrote it “was not good” that Wallace laughed along with Biden at one point during the debate.

In a since-deleted tweet, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade also aimed at Wallace, tweeting that it “looks like 2 V 1” debate at times. Kilmeade wondered why Biden was “allowed to interrupt” while Trump was not in a second tweet.

Why is @JoeBiden allowed to interrupt? @realDonaldTrump is not — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) September 30, 2020

“Biden seems to interrupt with impunity,” Ingraham pointed out as well.

Meanwhile, Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said that Wallace “should get out of the way” and called him out for not pressing Biden on the Green New Deal.

“Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning,” McCarthy noted.

Wallace also faced a lot of criticism outside of Fox News, like from commentators and pundits. Almost everyone dubbed the first presidential debate a dumpster fire of sorts. (RELATED: ‘That Was Horrific’: Here’s How The Press Reacted To The First Presidential Debate)