Magazine Publisher Rebecca Grossman Allegedly Crashes Car Into Two Young Boys, Killing Them In Front Of Their Parents

Former Westlake Magazine publisher was arrested after allegedly hitting two young boys with her Mercedes and killing them.

Rebecca Grossman was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with bail set at $2 million, according to a Facebook post published by the Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station. The incident occurred Wednesday night around 7:10 p.m. in Westlake Village, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

RELEASED ON BAIL: Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Center, posted $2 million bail and was released just after midnight, following her arrest in a DUI crash that killed 2 young brothers in Westlake Village. https://t.co/DGoW0w8kxJ pic.twitter.com/XB1jLyoVkD — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 1, 2020



“Preliminary information indicates two juveniles were struck by a motorist while crossing the street,” the Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station said on Facebook. “One juvenile was pronounced deceased on scene; the second juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a few hours later.” (RELATED: Man Goes On Bizarre Rant After Car Crash In Wild Video)

“The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time,” the statement continued.

Grossman was released on bail around 12:30 a.m., according to NBC Los Angeles.

The two boys, aged 11 and 9, were with six other family members at the time of the fatal car crash. The family attempted to cross a three-way intersection when Grossman reportedly came speeding through in her vehicle, NBC LA reported. The mom of the family was unable to grab her children.

LA sheriff’s department Capt. Salvador Becerra claimed authorities believed alcohol and speed were factors of the crash, according to the outlet.