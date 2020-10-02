Crowd Reportedly Chants USA As Trump Arrives At Walter Reed ‘Out Of An Abundance Of Caution’

A crowd gathered outside Walter Reed Medical Hospital as President Donald Trump arrived, and some reportedly chanted “USA” in support.

ABC White House Correspondent Rachel Scott reported crowds “swarming the fence” and “as the president landed– there were chants of USA,” she tweeted.

As the president landed — there were chants of USA – https://t.co/P9VpiTD2b8 — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) October 2, 2020

Trump was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” after physicians said he should be closer to medical care in case it was needed. (RELATED: Here’s The Coronavirus Treatment Regiment White House Doctors Have Prescribed For Trump)

Trump announced early Friday morning he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. “Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of his physicians and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

Trump walked unassisted to Marine One for transport.

Full video of President Trump walking out of the White House with no assistance. https://t.co/5Ou9tY32gr pic.twitter.com/7si0AKSA9F — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) October 2, 2020

The White House said Trump has not temporarily transferred his power to Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for the virus.