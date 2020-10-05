Russell Wilson Ties Peyton Manning’s NFL Record For The Most Touchdown Passes Through 4 Games With 16

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has tied Peyton Manning for the most passing touchdowns through four games.

The electric quarterback threw his 16th touchdown pass of the season Sunday during a win over the Dolphins, and that tied the record set by Manning back in 2013, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Seahawks also improved to 4-0.

You just love to see it! You just love to see Wilson ball out week after week. I can’t get enough of this energy and action.

It blows my mind there are people who honestly believe that Wilson isn’t a superstar quarterback. It’s shocking to me, and it makes no sense.

All the dude does is win.

I’d be lying if I said I expected Wilson to launch 16 touchdown passes through the first four games of the season.

He’s clearly taken things to a whole new level, and I’m here for it. I have no idea how you’re supposed to stop Wilson.

Even when he’s not surrounded by a ton of talent on offense, he just goes out there and makes plays.

Keep cooking, Russell. It’s a ton of fun to watch.