Green Bay Packers Say No Fans To Be Allowed At Stadium Any Time Soon Due To Rate Of COVID-19 Cases

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that it was putting “an indefinite hold” on fans at Lambeau Field this season due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and across Wisconsin.

“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy shared, per Packers.com. (RELATED: ‘You Don’t Determine Who We Vote For’: Football Legend Herschel Walker Blasts Joe Biden Following ‘Ain’t Black’ Comment)

“We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Murphy explained that everyone knows that “enjoying gameday” at Lambeau “is an integral part of” their community and he recognized the importance to the area.

“However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority,” the Packers CEO said. “We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.”

The Packers’ post concluded while urging others to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene during the pandemic.

In addition, the team suggested that people should limit the number of people they watch the NFL games with to just a “small circle of family or close friends.”