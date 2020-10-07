Michelle Obama ‘Lives In A Very Wealthy Area’ And Doesn’t Experience Violent Protests, Says Leo Terrell

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Tuesday that if former First Lady Michelle Obama can’t recognize violent protests across the United States it’s because “she lives in a very wealthy area.”

“She wants us to disbelieve what we can see, and that very eloquent approach, as if she really cares, she lives in a very wealthy area,” Terrell told Fox News’ “Hannity” in response to a Joe Biden campaign video released Tuesday where Obama declares that “only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all.”

The former first lady and former President Barack Obama reside in a 7,000-square foot waterfront house in Martha’s Vineyard that the pair purchased for $11.7 million in 2019. (RELATED: Barack And Michelle Obama Release First Netflix Feature)

Terrell said Tuesday that Obama was only parroting Democratic Party talking points about the protests, “because they have doubled down on making a deal with the devil, Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Respectfully, the first lady lied in that video because … everyone in this country can see the chaos and the burning in these Democratic cities.”

Terrell also called out Obama for suggesting it was “racist” for President Donald Trump to focus on violent protests, declaring “Shame on you Michelle Obama.”

“I want to make this very clear. The reason why she’s throwing that race bomb is because the Democrats are losing black male voters. They know it, they’re desperate, they cannot win this election without black male voters. They are going Republican — just like I have!”

Terrell did not cite any evidence for his contention that the Democrats are losing black male voters.

The civil rights attorney and radio host suggested Obama’s talk about racial justice is just that — talk — because “the reason why Donald Trump got elected is because this country rejected the Obama-Biden administration. That is why we are here today … Tell us what Obama did.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama Claims ‘White Folks’ Are Still Fleeing Minorities)

Terrell claimed that Trump has delivered “positive reform for black America” as he cited historically black colleges and the low unemployment rate that the black community enjoyed prior to the coronavirus pandemic upending the economy. Terrell maintained that Barack Obama’s achievements cannot compare to Trump’s.

“He did nothing for black people and just because [Michelle Obama] is black, that doesn’t give her credibility. She lost credibility today … by pressing that video.”

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) released a report in early September that seemingly supports Obama’s claims that violent protests as a percentage of overall protests are relatively small. The group found that 93% of the 7,750 Black Lives Matter-inspired protests across the United States in 2020 could be described as peaceful. However, that still meant 543 events could be categorized as violent.