Baylor Pauses All Football Activities Because Of Coronavirus

The Baylor Bears have halted football activities because of coronavirus.

The Bears announced late Thursday afternoon that the pause button has been hit in order "to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing."

Baylor’s next scheduled game is October 17 against Oklahoma State.

This is not good, folks. This is not good at all. The fact a major Big 12 program is pausing activities after the season started isn’t a great look.

The very last thing we need is a major program going down in flames for the year because of coronavirus.

That will spook the hell out of the rest of the country.

Here’s the good news, and believe it or not, there is some good news. Baylor’s next game is more than a week away.

That means Dave Aranda and company have plenty of time to figure this situation out. If a game was being played Saturday, they’d be cooked, but that’s not the case.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed, and hope like hell Baylor gets this situation under control.