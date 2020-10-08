‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Halts Filming Because Of Coronavirus

Cameras have stopped rolling on “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

The film’s official Instagram account announced multiple individuals tested positive for coronavirus, and that was enough to hit the pause button. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The statement read in part:

Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.

The bad news for “Jurassic World: Dominion” just doesn’t stop. First, the film gets pushed to 2022, and now, the film has had to halt production because of coronavirus.

Welcome to the world of entertainment in 2020. It’s a never-ending stream of bad news thanks to the global pandemic that has rocked our world.

The only bright side here is that the movie starring Chris Pratt has plenty of time to finish filming. Again, it’s not coming out until 2022!

I doubt this hiccup will require another delay in the release of the movie, but I’ve made several wrong predictions during the pandemic.

Hopefully, everything returns to normal sooner than later. It’s what we all need.