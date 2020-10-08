Dog Missing For 3 Years Found 400 Miles Away From Home

A dog who went missing three years ago in Kentucky was found and returned home.

The pup was found 400 miles away in Michigan, according to an article published Wednesday by WOOD TV. Cass County Animal Control officers found the dog and reportedly used the microchip to figure out the location of the owner, Venes Mosier.

“I was kind of shocked because I was like, ‘No way!’ because it’s been three years,” Mosier told the station.

“I was bouncing off the walls. I was in tears. I was excited,” she added. (RELATED: The Obituary This Woman Wrote For Her Dog Is Sure To Bring Tears To Your Eyes)

Animal control officers were unsure how the dog made it to Michigan, per the report. Mosier claimed her home had been broken into before Christmas in 2017. Her three dogs and most of her belongings had been stolen at the time, she told the outlet.

“I have been with the department for over 25 years now,” Director of Cass County Animal Control Ronald Butts told the outlet. “This is a first.”

“Callie needed to go back to Kentucky where she belonged,” he added.

What a sweet story. Losing a dog is absolutely devastating and I feel like it’s almost harder when you know there’s a chance they are still out there wandering around. At least the sweet pup is finally back at home.