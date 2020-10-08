Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz: ‘I’m Very Confident In My Ability To Win Games’

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz sounds ready to roll for the Badgers.

Mertz has taken over as the starting QB after an injury to Jack Coan, and he spoke with the media Thursday about what comes next. It sounds like he expects to win a lot of football games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Dave Heller, Mertz told the media, “The past 2 years I’ve prepped every day as if I was going to be the starter. I’m very confident in my ability to win games.”

Below is a live look at my reaction to this quote from Mertz.

Inject this energy right into my veins! Inject it into my soul. Graham Mertz has been the most hyped recruit in the history of the program.

Nobody has even come close. The entire state of Wisconsin is waiting to ride out with the redshirt freshman gunslinger.

Nobody wanted to see Jack Coan go down, but you have to be ready to adapt in life.

Now, it’s the Graham Mertz show, and he’s ready to set the Big 10 on fire. As a Wisconsin man, I couldn’t be more pumped! Go, Graham, go!