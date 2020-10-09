Brad Pitt Hit With $100K Lawsuit By Woman Who Claims He Took Money From Her, Discussed Marriage

A woman has filed a $100,000 lawsuit against actor Brad Pitt.

Kelli Christina claimed she paid Pitt $40,000 to make five appearances at different events after the pair developed a relationship and even talked about marriage, according to an article published Friday by DailyMail. She claims she sent the money, but Pitt never appeared.

A Texas woman claims the actor approached her online and swindled her out of tens of thousands of dollars: “This lawsuit is important for the country so I will continue to fight Brad Pitt” https://t.co/STWLT4OUGU — The Cut (@TheCut) October 9, 2020

Pitt’s lawyer denied that the actor had ever been in contact with Christina and that she had been tricked by a cyber scammer.

“Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr. Pitt entered into an agreement with Plaintiff,” the documents said, according to DailyMail.

Pitt’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss Wednesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Are Still Working Out The Details Of Their Divorce Settlement)

“Rather, as [Christina] herself has acknowledged, it appears [Christina’s] communications about any agreement were apparently with one or more individuals unlawfully posing as — but not in any way affiliated with — defendants online,” the motion to dismiss stated, according to the outlet.

“By [Christina’s] own admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr. Pitt . . . were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, ‘fake Brad Pitts’ and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right Foundation,” the motion reportedly said.

Christina confirmed she plans to fight Pitt’s motion to dismiss, according to Page Six.