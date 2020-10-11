Editorial

Kyle Allen Takes Brutal Hit To The Head, Alex Smith Is In At Quarterback For Washington

Kyle Allen (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MarkBullockNFL/status/1315355582359130112)

David Hookstead
Washington quarterback Kyle Allen was lit up Sunday against the Rams.

Allen took an absolutely brutal hit to the head from Jalen Ramsey, and immediately had to exit the game. You can watch the absurd hit below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In coming full circle, Alex Smith entered the game and is now playing quarterback for Washington for the first time since his 2018 injury!

We knew there was a chance that Smith might play today if something happened to Allen, and now it’s official.

Allen is out of the game after getting his world absolutely rocked, and Alex Smith is playing QB in an NFL game for the first time since 2018.

It’s truly a remarkable turn of events and one hell of a comeback.

Welcome back, Smith!