Kyle Allen Takes Brutal Hit To The Head, Alex Smith Is In At Quarterback For Washington

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen was lit up Sunday against the Rams.

Allen took an absolutely brutal hit to the head from Jalen Ramsey, and immediately had to exit the game. You can watch the absurd hit below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ramsey comes in with a big hit to the head on Kyle Allen. Alex Smith is in the game as his replacement. pic.twitter.com/j0Nk2rAlzb — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 11, 2020

In coming full circle, Alex Smith entered the game and is now playing quarterback for Washington for the first time since his 2018 injury!

1st play, 1st pass for Alex Smith, it’s a completion. pic.twitter.com/nbhGZ0BzmV — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 11, 2020

We knew there was a chance that Smith might play today if something happened to Allen, and now it’s official.

Allen is out of the game after getting his world absolutely rocked, and Alex Smith is playing QB in an NFL game for the first time since 2018.

It’s truly a remarkable turn of events and one hell of a comeback.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith has entered the game. His incredible comeback journey is complete. For the first time since his horrific 2018 injury, Alex smith is playing in an NFL game. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2020

Welcome back, Smith!