Washington QB Alex Smith Is Active For The 1st Time Since 2018

Oct 11, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passes the ball during warmups prior to the Washington Football Team's game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is active and able to play for the first time since 2018.

In Smith’s latest step forward in his incredible comeback journey, the veteran quarterback is good to go Sunday if the Washington Football Team needs him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since he suffered a horrific leg injury in 2018 during a game against the Texans.

It’s truly impossible to overstate how impressive Smith’s comeback has been. The man obliterated his leg two years ago.

It was one of the worst injuries we’ve ever seen in the history of sports, and I think it’s safe to say most of us assumed he’d never play again.

Then, Smith set out on a comeback journey that has been nothing short of absolutely incredible. Now, he’s ready to roll if he’s needed.

It’s been an incredible journey for Smith, and I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re hoping like hell he gets in the game.