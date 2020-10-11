Washington QB Alex Smith Is Active For The 1st Time Since 2018

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is active and able to play for the first time since 2018.

In Smith's latest step forward in his incredible comeback journey, the veteran quarterback is good to go Sunday if the Washington Football Team needs him.

Alex Smith is active today for the first time since November 2018. pic.twitter.com/pgRpFeOc3h — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020

Smith hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since he suffered a horrific leg injury in 2018 during a game against the Texans.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

It’s truly impossible to overstate how impressive Smith’s comeback has been. The man obliterated his leg two years ago.

It was one of the worst injuries we’ve ever seen in the history of sports, and I think it’s safe to say most of us assumed he’d never play again.

Alex Smith did QB drills and worked in pads today for the first time since his injury. Inspiring journey continues ???? @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/bVQDMF9Yxv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2020

Then, Smith set out on a comeback journey that has been nothing short of absolutely incredible. Now, he’s ready to roll if he’s needed.

It’s been an incredible journey for Smith, and I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re hoping like hell he gets in the game.