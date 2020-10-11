REPORT: The Patriots Vs. The Broncos Game Has Been Moved To October 18

The New England Patriots will reportedly not play the Denver Broncos as scheduled.

According to Adam Schefter, the game has been moved back to October 18. It was initially supposed to be played Sunday, and was then bumped to Monday.

Now, it won’t be played until next week.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The reported decision comes after the NFL had to shut down the team’s facility because of coronavirus concerns.

NFL is shutting down the Patriots’ facility this morning, marking the third shutdown there in 10 days, sources tell me and @FieldYates. Patriots are testing this morning and awaiting further direction from the NFL. But the status of Monday night’s game vs. Denver is in question. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Patriots’ one positive test this morning now makes it four positive tests over the past eight days. The game vs Denver already had been pushed from Sunday to Monday night, and it now is in question. https://t.co/9ev4woeO4B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The hits just keep coming, and they don’t stop coming. With every passing hour in the world of the NFL, it seems like things are getting worse and worse.

Not only are things seemingly getting worse, but the information is changing by the hour. Earlier this morning, the Patriots were just shutting down.

Now, the game against the Broncos has been pushed back an entire week. At this point, we shouldn’t be overly optimistic that this is the end.

For all we know, there could be more positive tests on the horizon.

Let’s all hope like hell the NFL gets this figured out sooner than later.