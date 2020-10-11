Editorial

REPORT: The Patriots Vs. The Broncos Game Has Been Moved To October 18

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The New England Patriots will reportedly not play the Denver Broncos as scheduled.

According to Adam Schefter, the game has been moved back to October 18. It was initially supposed to be played Sunday, and was then bumped to Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it won’t be played until next week.

The reported decision comes after the NFL had to shut down the team’s facility because of coronavirus concerns.

The hits just keep coming, and they don’t stop coming. With every passing hour in the world of the NFL, it seems like things are getting worse and worse.

Not only are things seemingly getting worse, but the information is changing by the hour. Earlier this morning, the Patriots were just shutting down.

 

Now, the game against the Broncos has been pushed back an entire week. At this point, we shouldn’t be overly optimistic that this is the end.

For all we know, there could be more positive tests on the horizon.

 

Let’s all hope like hell the NFL gets this figured out sooner than later.