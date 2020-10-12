REVIEW: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Season 2 Is Absolutely Incredible

I finally finished the second season of “Boardwalk Empire,” and it was stunning.

As you who have been following along know, I recently jumped back into the hit HBO show about organized crime in the 1920s, and season two might have been better than season one. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Without spoiling anything for anyone who has started the show and isn’t at the end of season two, it’s an emotional roller coaster.

In the closing minutes of the second season, I felt like my heart had been ripped out.

It’s truly incredible how great of a job HBO did on “Boardwalk Empire” and how connected you feel to the main characters.

Whether it’s Jimmy, Nucky, Nelson, Margaret, Chalky, Capone or anyone else, you understand that they’re all thriving in the gray area.

That’s what makes the show so damn good, and it’s even more prevalent in season two when compared to season one.

I’m still sitting over here shaking from the ending of the second season. It’s hard to believe it’s real. One moment, you’re riding high.

“Boardwalk Empire” has routine reminders about how fast things can change in life, and sometimes in the most violent of ways.

If you’ve never seen “Boardwalk Empire” before, you need to start immediately. It’s truly one of the greatest shows ever made.