Eagles To Welcome Fans Back To Stadium In Limited Capacity During Pandemic

Philadelphia Eagles fans got good news Tuesday with reports that the team plans to welcome fans back to the stadium on a limited capacity during the pandemic.

“Eagles will begin welcoming fans to home games starting this Sunday vs. the Ravens,” Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL insider captioned his post on Instagram.

“Total stadium capacity will be limited to 7,500,” he added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans who attend the NFL games during the pandemic can expect social distancing guidelines to be in place at the stadium, including wearing a mask, seating pods and mobile ticketing, cashless concessions and contactless parking and gate entry, per Philadelphia Eagles.com. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Purchase $125,000 Robots To Get Stadium Ready For Fans During Pandemic)

The maximum capacity allowed for the stadium is now 7,500 and that includes the team, media, stadium personnel and the fans.

“We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts, and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field,” President Don Smolenski shared. “After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.”

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank Governor Wolf, Mayor Kenney, and their respective representatives for the support and guidance over these past few months,” he added. “We will all continue to stay in close communication and will be prepared to adjust and adapt as needed.”

Tickets to Sunday’s 1 p.m. against the Ravens and next Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants will go on sale on Wednesday, first to Season ticket members and then to the public. Tickets for the rest of the season are to go on sale at a later date.