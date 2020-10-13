REPORT: Florida’s Football Team Has 5 New Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Gators reportedly have several cases of coronavirus.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Gators have five new cases of coronavirus ahead of their Saturday game against LSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The identities of the five players aren’t known at this time.

Is Florida having to deal with five cases of coronavirus right ahead of having to play LSU ideal? Obviously not. It’s not good at all.

While LSU might be off to a very slow 1-2 start in the SEC this season, they still have plenty of talent on Coach Ed Orgeron’s roster.

Having said that, it’s still not a reason to panic. College football rosters are huge, and exceed 100 total players.

Missing five of them won’t stop the LSU game from happening. As I always say, keep the infected players away from the rest of the team, let the team heal and keep the locker room protected.

If Florida can do that, then they’re going to be just fine.

I have no doubt at all that Florida will be ready to roll Saturday against the Tigers.