Leonardo DiCaprio Will Star In The Upcoming Comedy Film ‘Don’t Look Up’ With Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star in the upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DiCaprio will star in the comedy film from Adam McKay about a pair of scientists who try to warn the world about an imminent meteor strike, “but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.” DiCaprio will play one of the scientists in the highly-anticipated film. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only is W going to be in the movie, but the entire cast is loaded. THR reported that Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan and others are also involved with the project.

It’s just an insane lineup of Hollywood talent.

When is the last time a Hollywood film had this much talent in the cast? I honestly can’t remember. “Vice,” which was also done by McKay, had a bunch of talent with Christian Bale and Steve Carell, but this lineup is bigger.

For those of you who don’t know, Adam McKay has been involved in some great movies. He’s made “Step Brothers,” “The Other Guys,” “Vice,” “The Big Short” and several other huge hits.

Now, he’s teaming up with DiCaprio for a film about two scientists warning about the apocalypse. What’s not to love?

This one sounds like it’s definitely going to be worth watching whenever it eventually hits theaters. Can’t wait!