Lane Kiffin Denies Stealing Alabama’s Signs, Says Ole Miss Goes Too Fast For It To Matter

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin hit back against accusations that the Rebels stole Alabama’s signs.

The Rebels were able to do just about whatever they wanted offensively during a 63-48 loss to Alabama this past Saturday, and Nick Saban wondered if there was some sign stealing going on. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It seemed like everything we did, though, they had an answer for. I don’t know if they had our signals or what. I’m not — that’s not anything unusual. But it seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play they could have against it,” Saban said after the game, according to AL.com.

Well, that accusation didn’t sit well with Kiffin. He tweeted in response to an article with Saban’s comments, “FYI when u go as fast as we do we call our play first. Stealing signals wouldn’t help us at all because we are snapping the ball why they were still trying to just line up.”

FYI when u go as fast as we do we call our play first. Stealing signals wouldn’t help us at all because we are snapping the ball why they were still trying to just line up. #facts #ComeToTheSip ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ go win the natty ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ https://t.co/6EvFe8PX4R — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 11, 2020

Isn’t college football the greatest sport on the planet? We have Kiffin out here beefing on Twitter over allegations of sign stealing and I love it.

The Saban/Kiffin relationship is exactly what we all needed to help brighten up 2020. It’s absolutely awesome.

Kiffin has no issue poking his former boss, and he has no problem at all torquing up the intensity of the rivalry.

I seriously hope Kiffin sticks around for a very long time to be a thorn in the side of Saban. That’s the kind of energy that gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning.

I can’t wait to see what these two do next to each other. I think it’s safe to say the Ole Miss/Alabama rivalry is going to quickly become one of the best in all of football.