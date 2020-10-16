CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 217 UPDATE: The Smell Of Victory Is In The Air

After 217 days of coronavirus isolation, I can smell victory on the horizon.

It's been a long war, and it's been a tough war against coronavirus ever since the pandemic engulfed and consumed life in America back in March.

So much has changed in the past 217 days. We’ve worked from home, haven’t been able to see our friends and families like we used to and we’ve all had to learn how to adjust to the new normal.

However, after more than four months of this nonsense, I can smell victory in the air. I can see it on the horizon.

It’s like in a war movie when the choppers are refueled for the last time, the soldiers load up and fly off into the war zone to land the final blows on the enemy.

We’re a week out from Big 10 football starting. One damn week. That’s it. Coronavirus and the cowards in the media did everything they could to stop the games.

They did everything they could to bring America to a grinding halt, but they learned a valuable lesson about our resolve.

In this country, we win world wars, go to the moon and we play college football. Not even a global pandemic is going to stop Wisconsin and Ohio State from taking the field.

When they start next weekend, it’ll feel the closest to normal that we’ve been in seven months.

View this post on Instagram You ain’t ready for this work A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT

In any war, there are peaks and valleys. We’ve had some great moments of unity in the past seven months, and we’ve had some real garbage days as well. It’s the nature of the beast.

Now, we prepare for our biggest victory yet during the pandemic with B1G football returning. I can see victory on the horizon, and I hope you’re all with me.