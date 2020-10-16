Indianapolis Colts Shut Down Their Facility After ‘Several Individuals’ Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Indianapolis Colts have closed their facility because of coronavirus.

According to a statement from the team tweeted by Adam Schefter, "several individuals" with the Colts have tested positive for coronavirus.

For the time being, the practice facility will be closed. You can read the statement below.

Colts have shut down facility and are just going through process of confirming the tests. More to come later today… pic.twitter.com/ZprmxygQx8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

Another day in the world of the NFL and another team has a coronavirus issue on their hands! It just never ends.

The punches just never stop coming in 2020 when it comes to dealing with this damn pandemic.

The bad news for the Colts is that they’re scheduled to play the Bengals this Sunday. That game is two days away.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from the NFL this season, games can fall apart real fast once coronavirus gets involved.

Seeing as how it’s Friday and the Colts have shut down their facility, I’d say the game against Cincy is at serious risk of not happening.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation as we have them. It sounds like the NFL will have to make some very quick decisions on what to do with the Colts.