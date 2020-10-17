‘Superbly Qualified’: Constitutional Law Scholar Weighs In On Amy Coney Barrett

John Malcolm, the director of the Meese Center for Legal & Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Amy Coney Barrett, the confirmation hearings and more.

After nearly a week of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the Senate will vote on Barrett’s confirmation on Thursday, Oct. 22. (RELATED: What Does The Future Of Supreme Court Hold? Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation Hearings And More)

The Democrats “had procedural objections that it was unfair so close to an election to go forward with this nomination,” Malcolm said. “They had substantive objections to her. Not to her qualifications — there’s no way to attack her qualifications. She’s superbly qualified.”

“She is exceptionally bright and thoughtful,” he said. “She’s made that clear throughout her entire legal career clear frankly from the time she was in law school.”

Malcolm also discussed Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s comments, the future of the court and more.

WATCH:

