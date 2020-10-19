REVIEW: Season 3 Of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Is Outstanding And Incredibly Dark

I finally finished season three of “Boardwalk Empire,” and it was awesome.

As you all know, I’ve been binge watching the classic HBO hit show, and I’ve been loving every single moment. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, season three didn’t disappoint at all. In fact, I’d argue that the third season of “Boardwalk Empire” is the darkest one I’ve seen so far.

While I won’t ruin anything for you guys, I will say that there’s more chaos in season three than the first two, and it’s by a substantial margin.

Nucky Thompson’s back is to the wall in a way that we’ve never seen before, and war has come to his doorstep.

The season three villain Gyp Rosetti is also unlike any villain seen in the first two seasons. While a lot of “Boardwalk Empire” characters live in the gray area, there’s nothing redeeming about this guy at all.

He’s just incredibly evil, and I’ve never hated any character more than him.

Finally, there’s an awesome moment for Richard Harrow at the end of season three. If there was any character we saw really come into his own in season three, it was Harrow.

You can watch his best moment below, but be warned that it will give away a huge portion of the season.

As I’ve said before, you all should be watching “Boardwalk Empire” if you’ve never seen it before. It’s outstanding!