Baker Mayfield’s Wife Claims ‘He’s Not In An Easy Position’

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily doesn’t seem happy with some fans of the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield was benched this past Sunday during a blowout loss to the Steelers, and it looks like his time with the Browns might be nearing an end as he routinely fails to meet expectations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, his wife wants people to know he’s trying! She posted a message on her Instagram story that “he’s not in an easy position” but is “grinding for” Cleveland.

You can see a screenshot of the message in the tweet below.

Yesterday someone sent this to Baker Mayfield’s wife. It’s easy to assume that this wasn’t the only thing sent. People, we as Browns fans want the best, we as Browns fans want to see the team win, but to send messages to someone’s wife because of struggles or injury? pic.twitter.com/BDNuVoASSt — BrownsTown USA Podcast ???? (@BrownstownUSA) October 20, 2020

You know things aren’t going well once wives and girlfriends start getting involved with chirping fans and responding to criticism.

That’s a sign that things have officially gone off the rails, and it will do nothing to improve the situation.

As I’ve always said, there’s no reason or excuse for significant others to get involved with banter between players, fans and the media.

Let the players and coaches deal with that, and I’d say the same thing if a husband in the WNBA felt the need to chime in with their opinion.

It’s literally the Bill Burr bit about women married to the President men playing out in real life.

Let’s see if her words have an impact, but I doubt they’ll do anything to improve the situation!

