Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Knowing Epstein Had Underage Girls In His Home

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell denied in newly unsealed 2016 depositions that she was aware of underage girls in Epstein’s home.

Her denials are included in a batch of documents unsealed by a judge Thursday that contain over 400 pages of transcripts from Maxwell’s 2016 deposition. (RELATED: Read The Transcripts Ghislaine Maxwell Fought To Keep Sealed)

Maxwell’s legal team has previously argued that her depositions should be kept private because they contain “intimate” information about her personal life, but prosecutors say that Maxwell may have perjured herself during her testimony.

In the transcripts, the British socialite and heiress accused alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre of lying about Maxwell’s involvement with Epstein’s crimes, calling Giuffre’s allegations “salacious” and “fictitious lies and stories.”

Giuffre says Maxwell sexually abused her along with Epstein, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and the U.K.’s Prince Andrew. Maxwell, Dershowitz and Prince Andrew have all denied Giuffre’s accusations.

Maxwell was asked whether she had ever seen a female under the age of 18 “in the presence of Jeffrey Epstein at his home,” the transcripts show. (RELATED: ‘Would You Mind Taking A Crack At It?’ Photos Show Alleged Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton)

Maxwell attempted to dodge the question by saying that she has friends that have children. Pushed to say whether she ever saw a female under the age of 18 in Epstein’s home that was not a child of one of her friends, Maxwell responded, “I can’t testify to that because I have no idea what you are talking about.”

“How would I possibly know how someone is when they are at his house,” she added. “You are asking me to do that. I cannot possibly testify to that. As far as I’m concerned, everyone who came to his house was an adult professional person.”

Maxwell was also pressed to answer “yes” or “no” as to whether she was ever present in Epstein’s home when a female under the age of 18 “was there to give Jeffrey Epstein a massage.” Maxwell insisted that this question could not be answered by saying “yes” or “no.”

“I cannot answer yes or no,” she said. “It’s not bounded by time. It’s entirely possible I could have been in a room or even in the vicinity of Palm Beach when somebody came and I would not know. How would I know when somebody was in the house. There is no way I can know.”

Maxwell said that she stayed at Epstein’s house “most of the time” when she was in Palm Beach but insisted that she would not have been aware of an underage female in the house because “the house is actually quite large and I have a very busy job and I had an office with a door so the door would be shut and I would be working.”

“I’m not responsible for what Jeffrey does and I don’t always pay attention to what happens in the house,” she said. “I’m very busy.”

