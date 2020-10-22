Russell Wilson And Matthew McConaughey Talk About Having A Championship Mentality

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently interviewed Matthew McConaughey, and it was an awesome conversation.

The two superstars talked about the importance of being obsessed with the process of winning every single day. The Hollywood legend, who just released his memoir “Greenlights,” spoke about how he’s so involved with the process that there have been many times he didn’t even know it was the last day of filming. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

Good luck finding a better video than the one above all day. McConaughey is arguably the greatest talent in all of Hollywood, and Russell Wilson is a dominant NFL quarterback.

Both of them are the best at what they do, and they sat down to talk about the importance of the process of winning every single day.

If you’re not committed to winning every single day and fully immersed in what you’re doing, then you’re probably going to fail.

View this post on Instagram @jimmykimmellive @jimmykimmel A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Oct 4, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

Clearly, Wilson and McConaughey are both 100% invested in what they do, and the results speak for themselves.

Wilson has a Super Bowl ring, and McConaughey has made a bunch of incredible hits over the years.

Finally, I’ve been loving all these McConaughey interviews. Every time he speaks, I’m locked in on every word. In a world full of fake people, the “True Detective” star is unapologetically authentic.

We could sure use a little bit more of that in our lives.