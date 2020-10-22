Urban Meyer Explains The Impact Of A College Football Coach Missing A Game Because Of Coronavirus

Does a college football coach missing a game because of coronavirus have a major impact on the outcome?

Legendary Ohio State coach Urban Meyer discussed this question in a video released Thursday by BTN, and his points were pretty simple. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the coach has built a great culture, such as Nick Saban, then the impact isn’t huge because guys can take care of themselves.

Breaking: Alabama coach Nick Saban has been cleared to coach in tonight’s game against Georgia following a third negative COVID-19 test Saturday, the school announced. pic.twitter.com/gT5hecDdAk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2020

However, if the coach does a lot of play calling, such as Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, then a team might have a major problem.

You can watch him break it down below.

I pretty much agree entirely with Meyer’s points. Jeff Brohm, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is the heart and soul of the Purdue football program.

Purdue isn’t loaded with future NFL players, and they don’t have the resources that a team like Alabama does.

So, if Brohm can’t coach, the Boilermakers have a huge issue.

When it comes to Nick Saban, who had a false positive test, the structure and foundation at Alabama are so strong, that they can win without him doing everything.

The Crimson Tide beat Georgia 41-24 after he was cleared to coach. Even if he hadn’t been given the green light to coach, I still predicted Alabama would win because there’s simply too many assets on the roster and coaching staff to lose.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to the specific program, coaches and players. Let us know in the comments what you would think if your coach had to miss a game.