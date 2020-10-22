Game 2 Of The World Series Gets Horrible TV Ratings

Game two of the World Series wasn’t watched by a ton of people Wednesday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Rays beating the Dodgers in game two peaked with an average of 8.317 million viewers on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that number holds, it’ll be the worst ratings on record for the World Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Currently, game one of the series is already the least watched game on record for the World Series, and now it looks like the Wednesday matchup will take its place.

Much like the NBA, the MLB seems to have a major ratings problem on their hands. While the NFL has had some struggles, games don’t seem to be hitting record lows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:23pm PDT

I honestly don’t even know what to say about these pathetic numbers. Have people really given up on sports or is it just baseball and the NBA?

Again, college football has seen some monster numbers, and some NFL games have also been very popular with viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 21, 2020 at 7:06pm PDT

Yet, the World Series seems to be struggling in a major way. It’s a bit mind-boggling. We’ll have to see what happens with game three Friday night.