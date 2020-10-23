LSU quarterback Myles Brennan won’t play against South Carolina this Saturday.

According to Nicole Hutchison, head coach Ed Orgeron has ruled out the team's starting passer against the Gamecocks. Freshman TJ Finley will start at quarterback for the 1-2 Tigers.

ESPN previously reported that Brennan is dealing with a lower-body injury.

#NEW Orgeron officially rules our Myles Brennan for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. True freshman TJ Finley is named starting QB. #LSU — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) October 22, 2020

I’d be very nervous right now if I was a fan of the Tigers. I’d be very nervous about playing the Gamecocks from Columbia.

LSU might have better talent on the field, but South Carolina isn’t a joke. They just upset Auburn, and looked damn good doing it.

Now, LSU will face Will Muschamp’s team without Myles Brennan’s leadership and arm out on the field slinging passes.

That’s a serious cause for concern for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. Can Finley get the job done? I have no idea, but starting a freshman for the first time in a conference game against a solid opponent is a risky call.

We’ll see what Finley brings to the table Saturday night at 7:00 EST against the Gamecocks. You can catch the game on ESPN. I have a feeling that LSU might be on upset alert!