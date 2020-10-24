EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Bill Cassidy Explains What China Could Learn From COVID-19, Hits Joe Biden’s Oil Plans

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy says China is learning just how effective a tailor-made bio-weapon could be thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the U.S. needs to prepare.

Cassidy sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss the U.S. response to coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent threats to the oil industry, and the future of a Republican-led Senate. Cassidy said that while he does not believe China created COVID-19 and intentionally spread it across the world, he does believe the Chinese Communist Party could use the pandemic as a learning experience and use the tactic in the future.

He argues the U.S. must treat China as an adversary and not as a “competitor,” as Biden has referred to the regime. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McSally Explains How She Plans To Keep John McCain’s Senate Seat)

Cassidy also derided Biden’s comments on the oil industry at the final presidential debate on Thursday. Biden argued the U.S. needs to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025, a goal Cassidy says would kill 11 million oil jobs across the country.

Cassidy is up for re-election on November 3 but pollsters say his race is solidly Republican.

