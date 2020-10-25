Editorial

Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces Retirement After Beating Justin Gaethje

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 25: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 254 event on October 25, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement Saturday after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The UFC superstar defeated Gaethje in the highly-anticipated bout, and the Russian-born sensation improved his record to 29-0. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a shocking turn of events, Khabib announced after the fight was done that he was done stepping into the octagon.

Khabib cited the death of his father as the reason he no longer wanted to fight.

If this truly is the end for Khabib, and it certainly appears to be, then he will go down as the greatest fighter to ever do it.

29-0 is a record that we will probably not see again for a very long time. He did it his way and dominated the UFC every step of the way.

Props to Khabib on having a hell of a career. He was a star in the UFC, and there’s no doubt he earned his spot in history.