Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces Retirement After Beating Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement Saturday after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The UFC superstar defeated Gaethje in the highly-anticipated bout, and the Russian-born sensation improved his record to 29-0.

In a shocking turn of events, Khabib announced after the fight was done that he was done stepping into the octagon.

Khabib cited the death of his father as the reason he no longer wanted to fight.

"Today, I want to say it was my last fight. … If I give my word, I have to follow this." Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement after #UFC254

If this truly is the end for Khabib, and it certainly appears to be, then he will go down as the greatest fighter to ever do it.

29-0 is a record that we will probably not see again for a very long time. He did it his way and dominated the UFC every step of the way.

Khabib Nurmagomedov left a legacy that will last forever. pic.twitter.com/704OB4SDyc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 25, 2020

Props to Khabib on having a hell of a career. He was a star in the UFC, and there’s no doubt he earned his spot in history.