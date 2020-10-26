Moose Goes Toe-To-Toe With A Dog In Wild Clip

A moose ended up going toe-to-toe with a family’s dog in a wild clip shared on social media.

In the video from TikTok and reported Monday by TMZ, we see the giant moose in a mountainous terrain come around the trees and chase down the canine. (RELATED: Watch This Herd Of Cows Help Police Take Down A Car Thief Suspect [VIDEO])

WATCH:

Throughout the clip, we can hear a person yelling the dog’s name and telling the dog to get away from the giant animal. (RELATED: Watch: Great White Shark Surprises Australia Cops [VIDEO])

At one point, we see the moose standing on one side of what looked like a children’s jungle gym before the person manages to get the dog back to the house and safely away from the animal.

The closing part of the video showed the two escape the moose by closing a garage door.

It comes following reports earlier this year of a moose spotted chilling in someone’s backyard swimming pool in Canada.

And who could forget this viral video of a moose kicking around a ball on a field from earlier this month, that is truly something to see.