Baker Mayfield Celebrates Like He Won The Super Bowl After Beating The Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was in a mood after beating the Bengals.

The Browns barely beat the Bengals 37-34 Sunday, and Cincy entered the game with an abysmal record of 1-4-1.

You’d think that beating one of the worst teams in the NFL wouldn’t mean much for Cleveland and Mayfield. Well, you’d be wrong. Following the matchup, Mayfield was celebrating like he just won a major game.

You can see a video of him dancing below.

Baker Mayfield after his game winning touchdown ???????? (via ronniegolive/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/UwXLJQS0pu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2020

How low are expectations in Cleveland if this is how Baker behaves after beating a team that has one win all season?

The Browns should beat the Bengals. They’re more talented all over the field, and they entered the game with a winning record.

Yet, they apparently think beating the Bengals is an excuse to cut loose and party. It’s just a sign of how pathetic things are right now with Baker and the Browns.

You can dance in the locker room once you beat a team with a pulse. Until then, just relax.

Finally, I appreciate all the people roasting my tweet below after the game. Again, congrats on beating a terrible NFL team.

Let me know once Cleveland wins a game that matters.