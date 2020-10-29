Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies At 49

The 1993 winner of Miss America Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49.

A family representative confirmed to Fox30 that Cornett passed away on Wednesday. Cornett had been suffering from a brain injury obtained during a fall on Oct. 12, the outlet had previously reported.

She had undergone surgery the day after the fall. Doctors performed a decompressive craniectomy in order to “relieve pressure, treat brain swelling and manage bleeding,” the representative told the outlet at the time. (RELATED: Former Miss America Celebrates Gretchen Carlson’s Appointment As Head Of Beauty Pageant)

I am heartbroken to report that my friend Leanza Cornett Miss America 1993 has passed away at 49, from a brain injury she suffered from a fall in her home. I am in shock right now. My love & prayers are with her sons & her family. RIP, my friend. You will be in my heart forever. pic.twitter.com/89ekCwF5lO — Michael La Rocca (@MLaRoccaOZ) October 28, 2020



The Miss America Organization honored Cornett in a post shared to social media.

“It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away,” the organization wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. “Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you.”

“We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss,” the statement continued.

Cornett won the pageant in 1993 after winning Miss Florida in 1992. Cornett also had a handful of television appearances including “CSI,” “Weeds,” “Saved By The Bell: The New Class” and “The Tick.”