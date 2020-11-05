PAC-12 Football Starts Saturday

The PAC-12 will return to the football field this Saturday.

After months and months of nonstop chaos in the world of football because of coronavirus, the PAC-12 will finally start letting it fly in a couple days.

For those of you who remember, the PAC-12 canceled the football season back in August because of coronavirus, and it looked like they wouldn’t return in 2020.

Now, we’re literally two days away from the PAC-12 being back on the field. If that’s not a win, then I don’t know what is.

Look, I’m not a huge PAC-12 fan. Those aren’t my teams, and I don’t follow it too closely. Out of the Power Five, it’s by far and away the worst conference.

Yet, it’s still P5 football with solid teams, great rivalries, fun storylines and it’s major college action. That’s more than enough to get my heart beating.

We’ve had a wacky year, but the PAC-12 returning will be another step forward in the war against coronavirus.

You can check out the full slate of games here. It’s going to be a fun weekend.