REPORT: The Entire ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Crew Is Being Held Out Saturday Because Of Coronavirus Protocol

The entire “Big Noon Kickoff” crew is reportedly out this Saturday.

According to the New York Post, every single member of the college football pregame show on Fox is being held out because of the network’s coronavirus protocol. Fox Sports said in a statement to the NYP that the move was being done “out of abundance of caution.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fox Sports didn’t reveal to the NYP if any of the members had tested positive for the virus.

That means Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone won’t be on our TVs Saturday morning.

They’ll be replaced by Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Emmanuel Acho and Charissa Thompson.

This is an absolutely wild situation. Hopefully, nobody is actually positive and people are just being held out to be extra safe.

The last thing we need is the entire crew of the popular college football event getting knocked out because of coronavirus.

Isn’t there a lone survivor protocol or something for these networks? I don’t know much about how all this stuff works, but I imagine it’s like when companies don’t let all the executives fly together just in case the plane goes down.

Well, the entire “Big Noon Kickoff” crew is out for the time being. Not a single member is going to be around Saturday!

How does that happen?

Let’s all hope they’re back to normal next week. This is just a wild situation. Welcome to college football in 2020!