Ben Sasse: Trump’s Lawyers Need To Present ‘Real Evidence’ Of Fraud

President Donald Trump’s lawyers need to present “real evidence” of voter fraud, Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse told Axios on Friday.

Sasse’s statement comes as former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in several crucial swing states and seems on the verge of winning the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s legal team is engaged in a number of lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and elsewhere, alleging voter fraud and demanding greater access to the vote counting process. Sasse says the Trump campaign has yet to present any “real evidence” of fraud.

“Fraud is poison to self-government, so these are major allegations. If the President’s legal team has real evidence, they need to present it immediately to both the public and the courts. In the meantime, all legal votes need to be counted according to relevant state laws. This is our American system and it works,” Sasse said.

One major news outlet, Decision Desk HQ, has called the race for Biden, but the Associated Press, Fox News, CNN and other major outlets have remained silent as the final votes are tallied. Biden maintains leads in all remaining states.

Sasse, who just won reelection in Nebraska, butted heads with Trump in the final days of the 2020 campaign season after revelations that he made comments criticizing the president on a phone call with constituents. (RELATED: ‘Little Ben’: Trump Calls Ben Sasse A ‘Liability’ After Senator’s Phone Comments)

Sasse criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, alleged he “flirted with white supremacists” said Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” and accused the Trump family of approaching the presidency as a business opportunity.