Chinese Communist Party Propagandist Says He Can’t Wait For Biden To Be President

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden takes his face mask off as he arrives to speak one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
A prominent Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propagandist says he is looking forward to former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidency Friday, hours after Biden took leads in several key uncalled states.

The propagandist, Chen Weihua, who works as a columnist at the CCP-controlled outlet China Daily, said President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “slander” China on a “daily” basis. He added that he expects a Biden presidency will be kinder to China and won’t “be that type of lowlife.” (RELATED: Ben Sasse: Trump’s Lawyers Need To Present ‘Real Evidence’ Of Fraud)

The intelligence community under Trump announced earlier in 2020 that China preferred Biden to win the presidential election, while Russia preferred Trump to remain in office. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Bill Cassidy Explains What China Could Learn From COVID-19, Hits Joe Biden’s Oil Plans)

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection,” William Evanina, Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a statement at the time. “China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

Trump argued ahead of the election that China would “own” the United States if Biden won the election. Trump’s administration was heavily critical of China since gaining office in 2017.