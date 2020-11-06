Chinese Communist Party Propagandist Says He Can’t Wait For Biden To Be President

A prominent Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propagandist says he is looking forward to former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidency Friday, hours after Biden took leads in several key uncalled states.

The propagandist, Chen Weihua, who works as a columnist at the CCP-controlled outlet China Daily, said President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “slander” China on a “daily” basis. He added that he expects a Biden presidency will be kinder to China and won’t “be that type of lowlife.” (RELATED: Ben Sasse: Trump’s Lawyers Need To Present ‘Real Evidence’ Of Fraud)

I believe I won’t tweet nearly as much as in the past two years starting Jan 20 because I don’t have to reply to Trump and Pompeo’s daily slander on China. I don’t expect Biden and his future Secretary of State (whoever he/she is) to be that type of lowlife. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) November 6, 2020

The intelligence community under Trump announced earlier in 2020 that China preferred Biden to win the presidential election, while Russia preferred Trump to remain in office. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Bill Cassidy Explains What China Could Learn From COVID-19, Hits Joe Biden’s Oil Plans)

“We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection,” William Evanina, Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a statement at the time. “China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China.”

Trump argued ahead of the election that China would “own” the United States if Biden won the election. Trump’s administration was heavily critical of China since gaining office in 2017.