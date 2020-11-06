Here’s Why Matthew McConaughey Gave No Details On His Alleged Sexual Abuse Claims In His New Memoir

Actor Matthew McConaughey explained why he didn’t include any details of the alleged sexual abuse that happened to him as a teenager in his new memoir.

McConaughey claimed there is nothing “constructive” about the details during an interview on Friday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“Ultimately, there’s nothing that I feel is constructive about the details,’ McConaughey said on the show.

“I feel like those details, unless I had a really good constructive way that I saw it that could be relatable to other people, I felt like those details could have just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism,” he added. “They could’ve been the thing that every single show was going to go ‘Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,’ or ‘Read about when he got blackmailed,’ and that’s the wrong headline.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At Age 18)

McConaughey revealed he had been molested at age 18. The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” actor claimed he was “molested by a man when [he] was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van,” according to an excerpt published by Page Six.

McConaughey also revealed he was blackmailed into having sex at the age of 15.

However, McConaughey doesn’t consider himself to be a victim.

“Those two events happened to me at 15 and 18. If they would’ve happened to me younger … maybe I would’ve been more confused,” McConaughey told Hall. ‘But when they happened to me, it was very clear to me, that they were wrong, that they were not ideal, that they were not how it’s supposed to be.”