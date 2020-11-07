Utah Vs. Arizona Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Utah vs. Arizona won’t happen Saturday because of coronavirus.

The PAC-12 released a statement Friday afternoon that the opening weekend game slated for Saturday had been canceled because Utah didn’t have the minimum number of players needed to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game won’t be rescheduled. You can read the full statement below.

It has been an absolutely brutal week in the world of college football. I’ve honestly lost count of the number of games that have been canceled and postponed.

It seems like it’s been a never ending stream of bad news ever since this week started.

Wisconsin isn’t playing Purdue, Cal isn’t playing Washington, all three service academies aren’t playing, Virginia isn’t playing Louisville and there are other games that also aren’t happening.

Now, you can add Arizona vs. Utah to the list. Coronavirus needs to chill the hell out and stop messing with America’s favorite sport.

Hopefully, this is the last game to bite the bullet this weekend.