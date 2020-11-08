Alabama Ranks Number 1 In The Week 10 AP College Football Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the number one football team in America.

The week 10 AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide were sitting on the top after Clemson fell following a loss to Notre Dame. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 31, 2020 at 5:59pm PDT

Obviously, Clemson was going to fall after losing to Notre Dame in that thriller of a game Saturday night in South Bend.

However, there’s really no reason to panic because the Tigers will get another crack at the Fighting Irish once Trevor Lawrence is healthy and rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:45pm PST

As for Ohio State, I’m still not entirely sure how they’re not number two behind Alabama. Yes, Notre Dame has a very impressive win over Clemson, but have the voters seen the Buckeyes play?

Ryan Day’s squad is absurdly impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 7, 2020 at 8:12pm PST

As for Wisconsin, we fell all the way to 13th, which is complete nonsense. Just because we haven’t played in a couple weeks doesn’t mean we’re not an elite team.

Keep counting us out. We’ll see who is laughing at the end of the day.