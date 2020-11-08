Editorial

Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury Against The Giants

Kyle Allen (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/jgroc/status/1325510278545616896)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a brutal injury Sunday against the Giants.

Allen appeared to suffer an absolutely gruesome injury while being sacked in the backfield, and the video is brutal. According to Tom Pelissero, it’s an ankle injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the painful moment below.

I felt physical pain just watching that video of Allen hitting the deck. My stomach is honestly uneasy right now.

Hopefully, it’s not nearly as bad as it looked because it looks incredibly bad.

Also, what is it with Washington QBs and brutal injuries? First, Alex Smith suffered a horrible injury, and now Allen has gone through his own.

It’s almost like the position is cursed for the Washington Football Team.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Allen bounces back soon. What an awful thing to happen to any player.