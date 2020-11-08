Kyle Allen Suffers Gruesome Injury Against The Giants

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a brutal injury Sunday against the Giants.

Allen appeared to suffer an absolutely gruesome injury while being sacked in the backfield, and the video is brutal. According to Tom Pelissero, it’s an ankle injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The initial diagnosis on Washington QB Kyle Allen is a dislocated ankle, but only a small fracture, source said. A significant injury, but somewhat better than it looked initially on replay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2020

Watch the painful moment below.

Kyle Allen gets leg whipped by Jabrill Peppers. Allen is being helped off the field. Doesn’t look good the way his leg bent. #WashingtonFootball #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/2qokHNUUZZ — Justin Groc (@jgroc) November 8, 2020

I felt physical pain just watching that video of Allen hitting the deck. My stomach is honestly uneasy right now.

Hopefully, it’s not nearly as bad as it looked because it looks incredibly bad.

Washington QB Kyle Allen is carted off of the field after a leg injury. Veteran QB Alex Smith now enters the game. pic.twitter.com/TbuFbTrUV7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2020

Also, what is it with Washington QBs and brutal injuries? First, Alex Smith suffered a horrible injury, and now Allen has gone through his own.

It’s almost like the position is cursed for the Washington Football Team.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Allen bounces back soon. What an awful thing to happen to any player.