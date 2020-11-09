The Big 10 Dominates The First College Basketball AP Poll Of The Season

The first college basketball AP Poll of the year is out, and it includes plenty of Big 10 teams.

The poll dropped Monday for college basketball fans around the country, and it’s loaded with B1G squads. Iowa (fifth), Wisconsin (seventh), Illinois (eighth), Michigan State (13th), Ohio State (23rd), Rutgers (24th) and Michigan (25th) are all ranked. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other conference had as many ranked teams as the B1G.

I absolutely love the fact that the Big 10 is all over the first AP Poll of the season. What will the critics and haters say now?

What will all the people who crusade against the B1G’s success say now that we have more teams than any other conference in the AP Poll to start the season?

You hear that sound off in the distance? Do you hear it? That’s the sound of bitter silence because the haters know there’s nothing they can say.

I’m also very content with Wisconsin opening up the season ranked seventh. I can more than live with that number.

As you all know, I prefer flying under the radar, but that’s not an option this season. Number seven lets the world know we’re here and still gives us room to climb.

