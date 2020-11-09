Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard ‘Quarantining On Bus’ After Positive COVID-19 Test

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is “quarantining on” his bus.

“Some of y’all guessed it…..Got the Rona,” the 33-year-old singer said Monday on Instagram, along with a snapshot of the superstar. The comments were noted by Taste Of Country.com

"Asymptomatic," he added. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Nov 9, 2020 at 8:48am PST

The piece noted that the "Simple" hitmaker's bus is currently parked in the singer's driveway at his home in Nashville.

The comments came after the singer shared another post on his social media account Sunday asking fans to guess why he “would have” his “tour bus parked in the driveway?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on Nov 8, 2020 at 5:02pm PST

Hubbard’s coronavirus reveal is the second one in the country music world to come out in the last 24 hours.

A representative for Lee Brice revealed on Sunday the singer had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be taking the stage, as previously planned, with Carly Pearce Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.

The 41-year-old rep shared that he’s “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms,” per the Associated Press.

The Florida Georgia Line star is on the list to perform at the 54th Annual CMA Awards, per the outlet.

Star’s are being tested ahead of the annual event per safety protocols ahead for the 2020 awards show. No word as of publication if Hubbard will take the stage.