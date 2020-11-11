Britney Spears Threatens To Never Perform Again As Long As Her Father Controls Her Career

Britney Spears might be done performing for the foreseeable future.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled against suspending her father Jamie from being in control of her career and finances through his conservatorship role, which he has held for the past 12 years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 2, 2020 at 2:21pm PST

Spears‘ lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told the judge during the hearing, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Her father’s attorney argued that the pop star’s net worth has skyrocketed to $60 million under his watch, according to the same AP report. Her father has been in control of her career ever since 2008 when she was going through a very public rough patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 16, 2020 at 3:28pm PDT

Well, we sure have ourselves a classic standoff on our hands with this situation! Spears’ father isn’t going anywhere, and she’s threatening to never perform again as long as he’s in control.

It’s a real catch-22. If she never performs again, the income stream ends. If he leaves, there’s no guarantee of what happens to her money.

Not the easiest position to be in for anyone involved!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:43pm PDT

Honestly, I’m not a big Spears guy, and I wouldn’t even consider ever going to one of her shows under any circumstances. It’s just not my kind of music.

However, she has a rabid fanbase, and they will be furious if she never gets on stage ever again. That much I can promise you.

We’ll have to wait to see who blinks first, but we’re at the brink!