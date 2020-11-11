Wisconsin Forward Nate Reuvers Named To The Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers has earned a huge preseason honor.

The star forward for the Badgers has been named to the preseason All-Big Ten basketball team. He ended last season on the third-team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Reuvers figures to be one of the most dominant forwards in America this year.

Once again, it looks like Wisconsin’s basketball team just can’t avoid all the hype surrounding the squad as we enter a new season.

As I’ve often said, I like flying under the radar. I think we do our best work when we go unnoticed, but that’s not an option this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 5, 2020 at 10:17am PST

Reuvers and the rest of the squad are expected to put up huge numbers this year, and it’s not hard to see why.

We have an all-senior starting lineup, Reuvers is one of the best players in America, Micah Potter is a beast and the entire roster is loaded with talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Oct 6, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

We’re going to ball out this year. I can guarantee you that much.