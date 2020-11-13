11 Germans Charged With Terror Plot To Eventually Overthrow Their Government

Eleven German men have been accused of plotting a far-right terror campaign against Muslims in order to eventually overthrow the government, according to prosecutors.

The “Group S” aimed to create civil unrest through a series of attacks against Muslims in Germany with the goal of overthrowing the German government amidst the ensuing chaos, according to the AP. The group, which was founded in September 2019 with eight members before later growing to 11, sought to create “conditions similar to civil war” through violence, German authorities say. (RELATED: ‘Mistakes Were Made’ — Authorities Stopped Surveilling Vienna Attacker Over Summer, Report Says)

Seven of the men are also facing weapons-related charges, per the AP. Authorities said the group met multiple times to plot attacks and train with weapons, in addition to spending thousands of dollars on acquiring more firearms. The men were detained in February but prosecutors announced the charges Friday, as reported by the AP. (RELATED: Over 50 People Beheaded In Mozambique By ISIS-Linked Terrorists)

European neighbors of Germany in Austria and France have been subjected to recent Islamic terror attacks, sparking some increased tension between European leaders and parts of the Muslim world. Far-right demonstrators in Poland were also recently arrested for defying coronavirus protocols and destroying property in pro-nationalist marches.