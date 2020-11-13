Editorial

Several More College Football Games Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Oct 24, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) returns a kick-off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Notre Dame won 45-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Three more college football games have been postponed because of coronavirus.

North Texas vs. UAB, Rice vs. Louisiana Tech and Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech have all been postponed because of coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All three games had been scheduled to happen this Saturday.

The hits keep coming this week, and they just don’t stop in the world of college football. After several very successful weeks against coronavirus, there’s no doubt this is the worst it’s been.

Not only is the worst week against coronavirus in college football, but I’m not sure there’s a close second. According to Bryan Fischer, we’re now at 11 canceled games.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pitt Football (@pitt_fb)

Obviously, everyone wants to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but this situation is just spinning out of control way faster than I think anyone expected.

Everything was going fine for the most part, Halloween passed and then all hell broke loose in the SEC and around the country.

It’s truly shocking how quickly games started getting postponed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pitt Football (@pitt_fb)

Hopefully, we don’t have more delays, but I’m not holding my breath that this is the end of the line.