Several More College Football Games Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Three more college football games have been postponed because of coronavirus.

North Texas vs. UAB, Rice vs. Louisiana Tech and Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech have all been postponed because of coronavirus issues.

All three games had been scheduled to happen this Saturday.

All three games had been scheduled to happen this Saturday.

Saturday’s away football game between Rice and Louisiana Tech has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the LA Tech program. ???? | https://t.co/t4c1oxCK3m pic.twitter.com/QsWL9OcxEZ — Rice Football (@RiceFootball) November 12, 2020

Pitt Football has paused all team activities due to COVID-related protocols. The Panthers’ game at Georgia Tech has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.https://t.co/JZrmbbuj6q — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) November 12, 2020

The hits keep coming this week, and they just don’t stop in the world of college football. After several very successful weeks against coronavirus, there’s no doubt this is the worst it’s been.

Not only is the worst week against coronavirus in college football, but I’m not sure there’s a close second. According to Bryan Fischer, we’re now at 11 canceled games.

Obviously, everyone wants to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but this situation is just spinning out of control way faster than I think anyone expected.

Everything was going fine for the most part, Halloween passed and then all hell broke loose in the SEC and around the country.

It’s truly shocking how quickly games started getting postponed.

Hopefully, we don’t have more delays, but I’m not holding my breath that this is the end of the line.